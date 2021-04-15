Cormark Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 14th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their price target on Eldorado Gold from $16.75 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Eldorado Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. CSFB set a $13.00 price target on Eldorado Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.95.

NYSE EGO opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,999,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,099,000 after acquiring an additional 370,506 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,149,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,506 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

