Cormark Weighs in on Excellon Resources Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EXN)

Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Excellon Resources in a report released on Monday, April 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Excellon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

EXN stock opened at $2.76 on Thursday. Excellon Resources has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.07.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sprott Inc. bought a new position in Excellon Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $806,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Excellon Resources by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 653,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 140,640 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in Excellon Resources by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 60,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

