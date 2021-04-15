Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.10.

CSOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,895,744. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam L. Miller sold 39,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $1,922,652.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,814,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,727,288.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,271,211. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSOD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 1,198.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 42,260 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

CSOD opened at $45.73 on Thursday. Cornerstone OnDemand has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.67, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.62.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.37. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $206.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.72 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.