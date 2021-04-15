CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Hits New 12-Month High at $111.71

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $111.71 and last traded at $111.71, with a volume of 942 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.73.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.12 and a 200 day moving average of $98.88.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $141.51 million during the quarter.

In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $53,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,713,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $147,123.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,544,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,649,421.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 103,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,846,128 in the last quarter. 50.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

