Costain Group (LON:COST) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $54.38

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 54.38 ($0.71) and traded as high as GBX 64.70 ($0.85). Costain Group shares last traded at GBX 64.60 ($0.84), with a volume of 790,090 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on shares of Costain Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on shares of Costain Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) price target on shares of Costain Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 62.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 54.38. The firm has a market cap of £177.65 million and a PE ratio of -1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.18.

In related news, insider Alex Vaughan sold 9,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.81), for a total value of £6,131.80 ($8,011.24).

Costain Group Company Profile (LON:COST)

Costain Group PLC provides infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom and Spain. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the highways, rail, and aviation markets. The Natural Resources segment engages in the water, energy, and defense markets.

