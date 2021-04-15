County Bancorp (ICBK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.33. County Bancorp had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 million. On average, analysts expect County Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ICBK stock opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.82. County Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $26.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.42 million, a PE ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ICBK. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Hovde Group raised shares of County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of County Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. County Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

