COVA One Day Volume Reaches $188,961.00 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One COVA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, COVA has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. COVA has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $188,961.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

COVA Coin Profile

COVA (COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

