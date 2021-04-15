Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Plans Dividend of $1.47

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.4705 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS COVTY opened at $34.59 on Thursday. Covestro has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $38.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.95.

Get Covestro alerts:

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Covestro had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Covestro will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COVTY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.