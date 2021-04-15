COVIR.IO Trading 7.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CVR)

COVIR.IO (CURRENCY:CVR) traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. COVIR.IO has a market cap of $11.75 million and $5.45 million worth of COVIR.IO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, COVIR.IO has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One COVIR.IO coin can now be purchased for $98.66 or 0.00156770 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get COVIR.IO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00068222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.44 or 0.00272412 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $466.28 or 0.00740916 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,877.65 or 0.99913153 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00023093 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $543.71 or 0.00863963 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About COVIR.IO

COVIR.IO launched on January 19th, 2021. COVIR.IO’s total supply is 8,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,108 coins. The official website for COVIR.IO is covir.io/v2 . COVIR.IO’s official message board is medium.com/@covir . COVIR.IO’s official Twitter account is @Polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling COVIR.IO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVIR.IO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVIR.IO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVIR.IO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COVIR.IO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVIR.IO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.