Cowen Begins Coverage on TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF)

Analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TRSSF. Clarus Securities boosted their target price on shares of TerrAscend from $18.75 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on TerrAscend from $12.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on TerrAscend from $10.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of TerrAscend from $17.50 to $17.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on TerrAscend from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

Shares of TerrAscend stock traded up $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $10.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,610. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.01. TerrAscend has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $16.25.

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

