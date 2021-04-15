Credit Suisse Group Boosts Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target to $76.00

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.25% from the company’s previous close.

SR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Spire from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet raised Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.78.

Spire stock opened at $76.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. Spire has a twelve month low of $50.58 and a twelve month high of $77.99.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $512.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.36 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. Spire’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Spire will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spire during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spire during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Spire during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Spire by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Spire by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

