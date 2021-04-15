Credit Suisse Group Increases Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $290.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SQ. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Square from $203.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.81.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $258.40 on Thursday. Square has a 52-week low of $56.63 and a 52-week high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 410.17, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.87.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Square will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total transaction of $2,069,723.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,920,133.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.25, for a total transaction of $25,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,262,260 shares of company stock worth $293,942,536. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter worth about $277,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter worth about $298,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 44.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Codex Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth approximately $832,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

