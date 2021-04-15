Credit Suisse Group Raises New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target to $13.00

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NYCB. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Compass Point raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.46.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $12.62 on Thursday. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $13.23. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. 50.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

