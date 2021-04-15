Credit Suisse Group’s (CS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CS. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Credit Suisse Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Credit Suisse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Credit Suisse Group stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.76. 329,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,614,967. Credit Suisse Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,353,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,923,000 after purchasing an additional 687,344 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,914,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,572,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,679,000 after acquiring an additional 191,273 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,188,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 287,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 168,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

