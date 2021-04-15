Credits (CS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 Million

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Over the last week, Credits has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. Credits has a market capitalization of $25.74 million and $1.00 million worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012380 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000109 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000805 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.