Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.79.

CPG has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $5.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Crescent Point Energy stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.96. 93,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,324,216. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.89.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $343.63 million during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 166.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,525,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after acquiring an additional 249,088 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,273,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,901 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,611,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after buying an additional 1,525,570 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,567,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 274,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

