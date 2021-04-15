Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price dropped by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CPG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$4.25 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crescent Point Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.08.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

TSE CPG traded down C$0.06 on Thursday, hitting C$4.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,772,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,238,909. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.42. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.12 and a 52-week high of C$5.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$447.80 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.4879794 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.