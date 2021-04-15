Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price lowered by analysts at National Bankshares from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CPG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$3.75 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, ATB Capital raised Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$3.65 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crescent Point Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.08.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:CPG traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.99. 1,829,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,238,909. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.12 and a 1 year high of C$5.86. The company has a market cap of C$2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.39.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$447.80 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.4879794 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.