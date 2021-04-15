Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) PT Raised to $31.00 at Raymond James

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.91% from the company’s current price.

CEQP has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crestwood Equity Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.09.

Shares of NYSE CEQP traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 3.75. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $28.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.78.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $654.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.56 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $2,216,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gas Services Holding Crestwood sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $132,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,718,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $824,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 964,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,302,000 after acquiring an additional 262,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

