Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.42

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.42 and traded as high as $5.87. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 150,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $293.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.42.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $117.63 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) by 700.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. It operates through Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; sale of grain derivatives, including flour and oil; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; provision of agricultural services; leasing of farms to third parties; disposal and development of farmlands; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.

