CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.33.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CRH Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised CRH Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded CRH Medical to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bloom Burton cut CRH Medical to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th.
Shares of CRHM opened at $3.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $284.33 million, a P/E ratio of -66.17 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.63. CRH Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99.
CRH Medical Company Profile
CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.
