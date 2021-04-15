CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.33.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CRH Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised CRH Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded CRH Medical to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bloom Burton cut CRH Medical to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Get CRH Medical alerts:

Shares of CRHM opened at $3.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $284.33 million, a P/E ratio of -66.17 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.63. CRH Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CRH Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in CRH Medical by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 189,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 107,481 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in CRH Medical by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,609,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 95,475 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in CRH Medical by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,348,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CRH Medical by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,029,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares in the last quarter. 40.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.