CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,800 shares, a growth of 94.7% from the March 15th total of 45,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CRHM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,999. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43. CRH Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.17 and a beta of 2.41.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRHM. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CRH Medical by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,069,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 40,441 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in CRH Medical by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,609,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 95,475 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CRH Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CRH Medical by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,348,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,462,000 after buying an additional 1,457,508 shares in the last quarter. 40.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRHM shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bloom Burton downgraded shares of CRH Medical to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of CRH Medical to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRH Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CRH Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CRH Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

