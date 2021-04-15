CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,800 shares, a growth of 94.7% from the March 15th total of 45,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CRHM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,999. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43. CRH Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.17 and a beta of 2.41.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRHM. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CRH Medical by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,069,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 40,441 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in CRH Medical by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,609,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 95,475 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CRH Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CRH Medical by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,348,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,462,000 after buying an additional 1,457,508 shares in the last quarter. 40.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CRH Medical Company Profile
CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.
