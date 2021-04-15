Critical Survey: Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) versus DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) and DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

95.3% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of DBV Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of DBV Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and DBV Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences 0 8 12 0 2.60 DBV Technologies 2 3 4 0 2.22

Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $128.72, suggesting a potential upside of 35.11%. DBV Technologies has a consensus target price of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 15.81%. Given Neurocrine Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Neurocrine Biosciences is more favorable than DBV Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Neurocrine Biosciences and DBV Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences 8.96% 18.18% 9.50% DBV Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Neurocrine Biosciences has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DBV Technologies has a beta of 2.91, suggesting that its stock price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Neurocrine Biosciences and DBV Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences $788.10 million 11.36 $37.01 million $0.39 244.28 DBV Technologies $14.75 million 46.63 -$172.02 million ($2.33) -2.69

Neurocrine Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than DBV Technologies. DBV Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neurocrine Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences beats DBV Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids. Its product candidates in clinical development include valbenazine, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chorea in Huntington's disease; NBI-921352, a Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of pediatric patients with SCN8A-DEE, as well as other indications, such as adult focal epilepsy; NBI-827104, an orally active and brain penetrating T-type calcium channel blocker for the treatment of rare pediatric epilepsy and other indications; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia. The company's products under development include NBI-1065844, a D-amino acid oxidase inhibitor for the treatment of negative symptoms of schizophrenia; NBI-1065845, an alpha-amino-3-hydroxy-5-methyl-4-isoxazole propionic acid potentiator for the treatment of resistant depression; and NBI-1065846, a G protein-coupled receptor 139 agonist for the treatment of anhedonia in depression. It has collaborations and agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd; Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.; BIAL Â- Portela & Ca, S.A.; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation; and AbbVie Inc. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of hen's egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordetella pertussis. Its other earlier stage research programs include a vaccine for the respiratory syncytial virus, as well as treatments for Crohn's disease, celiac disease, and type I diabetes. The company has a collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, a ready-to-use atopy patch test for the diagnosis of non-IgE mediated CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.