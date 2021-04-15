CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Sells $2,519,069.95 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $2,519,069.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $802,760.00.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $1,585,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total value of $1,739,780.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Shawn Henry sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total value of $3,295,500.00.

CRWD traded up $4.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $213.10. 4,327,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,141,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -443.95 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $251.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.62.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Summit Insights raised CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.19.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

