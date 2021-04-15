CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.19.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $208.20 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $58.73 and a 1-year high of $251.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of -433.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.27.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total transaction of $3,295,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 426,015 shares of company stock valued at $89,431,994. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.