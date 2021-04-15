Crown (NYSE:CCK) PT Raised to $134.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Crown in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.77.

Crown stock opened at $106.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.39. Crown has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $106.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at $124,947,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,441,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,811,000 after acquiring an additional 797,424 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,805,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,297,000 after buying an additional 707,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter worth $69,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

