Crust Price Reaches $142.68 on Exchanges (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 15th. Crust has a market cap of $231.73 million and $25.97 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $142.68 or 0.00225781 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crust has traded up 75.7% against the US dollar.

About Crust

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,149 coins. Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

