CryptoBonusMiles Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.29 Million (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market cap of $7.29 million and $277,095.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CryptoBonusMiles

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a coin. It launched on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

