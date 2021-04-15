Cryptocean Market Capitalization Tops $8.07 Million (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 15th. Cryptocean has a market cap of $8.07 million and approximately $30,335.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cryptocean has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar. One Cryptocean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001557 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00067177 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00019675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.57 or 0.00747543 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00088813 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00033404 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 45.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,776.89 or 0.05974509 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

Cryptocean (CRYPTO:CRON) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

