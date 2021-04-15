Crypton Hits 24 Hour Volume of $160.00 (CRP)

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last week, Crypton has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. Crypton has a market cap of $581,954.97 and approximately $160.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypton coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00068809 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00066689 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00019663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.86 or 0.00267211 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004368 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypton Profile

Crypton (CRYPTO:CRP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 3,628,977 coins. The official website for Crypton is u.is . Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Buying and Selling Crypton

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

