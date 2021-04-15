CryptoSoul (SOUL) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Exchanges

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One CryptoSoul coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded down 19.8% against the dollar. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $467,538.70 and approximately $2,095.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 287,844,484 coins and its circulating supply is 281,751,123 coins. CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

