CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Short Interest Down 43.9% in March

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decline of 43.9% from the March 15th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSLLY shares. Citigroup raised shares of CSL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CSL from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CSL from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CSL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSLLY traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.54. 46,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 0.59. CSL has a 52 week low of $91.04 and a 52 week high of $117.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.44.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from CSL’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. CSL’s payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

About CSL

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

