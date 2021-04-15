CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the period. CSX makes up approximately 1.7% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in CSX by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 96,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in CSX by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 11,961 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,508,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 309.2% in the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 14,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,871,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $98.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $58.80 and a 52 week high of $98.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.32 and its 200 day moving average is $89.20. The company has a market cap of $74.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

