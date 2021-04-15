Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair lowered shares of Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cubic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cubic by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Cubic by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cubic by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cubic by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Cubic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 69,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CUB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.85. 2,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,504. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.05 and a 200 day moving average of $64.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cubic has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $78.13. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -575.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.22 million. Cubic had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. Cubic’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cubic will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.13%.

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

