Curate Price Reaches $9.11 on Major Exchanges (XCUR)

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Curate coin can now be bought for about $9.11 or 0.00014349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Curate has a total market cap of $55.63 million and $5.52 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Curate has traded 27.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00067566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00019599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.32 or 0.00737939 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00088534 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00033418 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,716.41 or 0.05856049 BTC.

Curate Profile

Curate (CRYPTO:XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,109,031 coins. Curate’s official website is curate.style . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Buying and Selling Curate

