Curve DAO Token (CRV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $898.25 Million

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be bought for about $3.29 or 0.00005186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $898.25 million and $270.96 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Curve DAO Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00064239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00019177 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.97 or 0.00679498 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00089515 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00032231 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00037018 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,477,029,207 coins and its circulating supply is 273,116,186 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Curve DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curve DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.