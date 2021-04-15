CUTcoin (CUT) Price Tops $0.28 on Major Exchanges

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 15th. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000442 BTC on popular exchanges. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $37.55 million and $706.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00058796 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00057557 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $222.27 or 0.00351026 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000577 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00010124 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00029343 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000545 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 138,311,685 coins and its circulating supply is 134,311,685 coins. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

