CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 8,502 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of CVA Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,126,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,529,000 after buying an additional 2,160,222 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,919,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,932,000 after buying an additional 427,002 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,184,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,420,000 after buying an additional 141,511 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,666,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,393,000 after buying an additional 1,583,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,336,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,930,000 after buying an additional 119,961 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.40. 70,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,532. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.37.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.