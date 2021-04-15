CVA Family Office LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 313.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,785 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Quadratic Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 166.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 35,927,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,461,332 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,822,000. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,189,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,525,000 after buying an additional 782,186 shares during the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,126,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,395,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,620,000 after buying an additional 584,686 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.60. The company had a trading volume of 26,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,953. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.12 and a 200 day moving average of $61.50. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $58.30 and a 52-week high of $62.39.

