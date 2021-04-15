CVA Family Office LLC Has $4.21 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 62.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,877 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 1.6% of CVA Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 145,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 7,417 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 71,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 384,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 21,882 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 87.4% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 33,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 15,414 shares during the period.

SCHE stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.00. The stock had a trading volume of 42,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,934. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.75. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

