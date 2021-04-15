CVA Family Office LLC Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of CVA Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,759,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $381.29. The stock had a trading volume of 177,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,998,347. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $250.00 and a 12 month high of $380.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.51.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

