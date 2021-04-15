CVA Family Office LLC Increases Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) by 23,142.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,998 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC owned 0.80% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 72.8% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 89,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 37,795 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAI stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $28.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,306. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $28.77.

