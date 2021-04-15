CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 114,590 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 3,860.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,590 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises about 1.4% of CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. CVA Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNDF. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 132,303.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,207,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204,597 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,020,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 632.2% in the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 563,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,489,000 after buying an additional 486,236 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $12,407,000. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,843,000.

Shares of FNDF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.83. The company had a trading volume of 626,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,023. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.26. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $32.94.

