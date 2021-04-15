CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 4,743 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 62.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOX. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $115,000.

VOX traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,288. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.87. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $79.87 and a 1 year high of $136.95.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

