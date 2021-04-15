CVA Family Office LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,633,000 after purchasing an additional 650,831 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,245,000 after acquiring an additional 711,940 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,091,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,005,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,020,000 after acquiring an additional 62,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 772,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,728,000 after acquiring an additional 68,623 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.64. The stock had a trading volume of 35,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,910. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.01. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $72.53 and a 1 year high of $102.87.

