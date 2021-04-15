CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 61.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,859 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at $82,474,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at $54,980,000. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 495,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,081,000 after acquiring an additional 141,171 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 196.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after acquiring an additional 94,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 597,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,552,000 after purchasing an additional 89,556 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.86.

Shares of CYBR opened at $142.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,032.29 and a beta of 1.37. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $169.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.31 and its 200-day moving average is $133.71.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.15 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. Equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.