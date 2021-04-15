CyberMiles (CMT) Achieves Market Cap of $29.09 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 15th. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $29.09 million and approximately $6.08 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for about $0.0364 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 95.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00059355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.52 or 0.00462186 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,361.03 or 1.00244141 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00042380 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00012209 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.70 or 0.00139374 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000298 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

