Cypress Capital Group Acquires 10,380 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,380 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for 1.4% of Cypress Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cypress Capital Group owned about 0.49% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $10,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $109,000.

FMB stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.07. 2,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,506. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.60. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $52.43 and a 12 month high of $57.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

