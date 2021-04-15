Cypress Capital Group Acquires New Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 72,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,873,000. Dover comprises 1.4% of Cypress Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cypress Capital Group owned 0.05% of Dover at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOV. FMR LLC increased its position in Dover by 32.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Dover by 2.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 141,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 17.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at $57,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.60. 3,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,432. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $79.87 and a 1-year high of $141.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.70.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dover from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dover from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.