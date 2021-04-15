Cypress Capital Group Has $2.94 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 72.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,909 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 32,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in Eaton by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 5,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.57. 23,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,378,708. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.54. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $70.54 and a 1-year high of $143.29. The firm has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.62%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.94.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

